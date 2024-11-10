Hockey: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy matches rescheduled in Bihar

Rajgir: The Asian Hockey Federation and hosts Hockey India have announced that all matches of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 have been rescheduled to early hours to prevent potential disruptions caused by a significant insect infestation particularly when floodlights are on.

Under the revised schedule, the first match of each day will begin at 12:15 PM IST, followed by the second match at 2:30 PM. The final match of the day will be played at 4:45 PM. Previously, matches were scheduled for the evening, with the first game set to begin at 3 PM, the second at 5.15 PM and the last one at 7.30 PM. IANS

