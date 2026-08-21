Hockey World Cup: Indian Women Draw With England, Reach Second Round

Amstelveen: The Indian women’s hockey team held its nerves under sustained pressure to secure a goalless draw against England in their concluding Pool D match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Thursday. The result saw them finish second in the pool and advance to the next round with five points to keep their semifinal chances alive.

The equation was straightforward before the contest: India, with four points, needed at least a draw to stay in the top two, while England, on three points, had to win. China topped the pool with seven points after beating South Africa 5-1 earlier in the day, while England and South Africa will now compete for classification places.

India had earned six penalty corners and made 13 circle entries, but it was their defensive resilience that ultimately defined the contest.

Progressing to the next round from Pool D, both India and China will take one point with them after their pool-stage draw and will be clubbed with the Netherlands and Australia. India will take on world No. 1 and hosts the Netherlands on Friday, followed by Australia. IANS

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