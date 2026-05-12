Holger Rune Pulls Out of Hamburg Open and Roland-Garros, Targets Return for Grass-Court Season

New Delhi: Former world No. 4 Holger Rune has withdrawn from both the Hamburg Open and Roland-Garros, delaying a long-awaited comeback after a lengthy injury break. Last month, the 22-year-old Dane said that he would make a comeback following an injury break at the Hamburg Open, an ATP 500 tournament, in May. The Dane reached the quarter-finals in Hamburg in 2024.

The Dane, who was forced to retire in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open, said in a statement, “I was really looking forward to making my return in Hamburg, and you all know how much I love clay and how special Paris and Roland-Garros have always been for me.”

“So this decision wasn’t easy to make. But for me, it’s not just about being able to play a few matches; it’s about being ready for a whole tournament. I don’t want to come back feeling almost ready, but 110% ready when I step back onto the court. I’m looking forward to returning for the grass-court season,” he added. IANS

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