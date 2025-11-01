Hong Kong Open: Lahiri inside top-15, McKibbin follows up 60 with 65 to lead

Hong Kong: Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin added a five-under-par 65 to his opening round 60 for a two-shot lead in the Hong Kong Open on Friday. The LIV Golf star leads on 15-under here at Hong Kong Golf Club from second-placed American Peter Uihlein, Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and Jazz Janewattananond.

Uihlein shot a 63, which included a triple bogey on his penultimate hole; Kiradech carded a 65 and Jazz a 66. Anirban Lahiri sits well placed in T15 on nine under, six off the lead after a four-under 66. The Crushers GC player burst into life with five birdies and a bogey in his last seven holes, in an incredible stretch after 11 straight pars.

He could not hide his frustration at his putting over the first two days, as he said: "That stretch followed 11 two-putts for 11 pars and seven of those were inside 15 feet. I just couldn't make a thing, and then finally some putts started going in.” IANS

