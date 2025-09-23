H.S. Prannoy, Ayush Shetty lead India’s charge at Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament

Suwon: Searching for rhythm in a season marked by inconsistency, H.S. Prannoy will spearhead India’s campaign at the USD 475,000 Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament starting on Tuesday. Alongside him, rising star Ayush Shetty will look to extend his breakthrough run on the BWF circuit.

With doubles stalwarts Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty — finalists at the Hong Kong and China Masters — opting to skip the event, the spotlight shifts firmly onto India’s singles contingent.

Prannoy, a bronze medallist at the 2023 World Championships, has endured a run of early exits this season. Yet, the 32-year-old remains a formidable competitor, consistently dragging matches into deciders.

Notable wins over China’s Lu Guang Zu and tight defeats to compatriot Lakshya Sen and Denmark’s Anders Antonsen underline his ability to still challenge the elite. His experience will be crucial in navigating a tricky draw in Seoul.

The other big hope is Ayush, who has emerged as India’s most promising young talent. The 22-year-old from Mangalore remains the only Indian shuttler to lift a BWF title this season, claiming the US Open crown.

Since then, Ayush has built a growing reputation, notching impressive victories against top names such as Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen, Canada’s Brian Yang, India’s Kidambi Srikanth, 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew and Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke. He opens his campaign against Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei.

Joining them in men’s singles is Kiran George, who faces a tough first-round test against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, seeded fifth.

In women’s singles, 19-year-old Anupama Upadhyaya has drawn fourth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia — a stern challenge for the young Indian hoping to make her mark at the Super 500 level.

India will also have representation in doubles, with the mixed pair of Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan opening against Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara. Agencies

Also Read: Hockey India League: UP Rudras step away from HIL due to financial sustainability

Also Watch: