Hyderabad face Bengaluru in crunch clash

BAMBOLIM: Following a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC in a tough encounter last week, Hyderabad FC are back in action in the Indian Super League (ISL) when they welcome Bengaluru FC for their second game of a packed month on Wednesday. The Blues kicked off their campaign with a win over NorthEast United but have since picked up just one point in their last three games. They come into this game after a 3-1 loss to Mumbai City but are yet to lose a game against Hyderabad FC.



Both clashes between these two sides last season ended in draws and manager Manolo Marquez believes that there is very little to separate the two sides this time around as well.

"If you watch Bengaluru, they had a good game against NorthEast and a really good game against Mumbai City as well. The first half in that game, they deserved more than they got," Marquez was quoted as saying in a release on Tuesday. "But every team in the ISL is different. Bengaluru are a dangerous team in attack, and in many situations but we have to find our consistency and work hard for a win," he added. IANS

