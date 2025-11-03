Hylo Open 2025: Indian challenge ends as Unnati Hooda loses in semifinals

NEW DELHI: The Indian challenge at the Hylo Open 2025 ended after teen shuttler Unnati Hooda lost to Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani in the women’s singles semifinals on Saturday in Germany.

Unnati conceded a 7-21, 13-21 defeat to Wardani in a last four clash which was wrapped up in 35 minutes.

Showing why she’s the top seed in the tournament, Wardani stamped her authority early on by taking three straight points to kick off the first game. She converted that start to a 11-4 lead at the mid-game interval, and ultimately took the lead in the match in just 15 minutes.

The second game began in similar fashion, with the Indonesian securing a 11-4 lead at the interval this time as well. While Unnati showed signs of fighting back and notched up double digits in this game, 23-year-old Wardani — who won a bronze medal at this year’s World Championships — eventually booked her spot in the final.

This was 18-year-old Unnati’s maiden semifinal appearance at a BWF Super 500 event, an achievement marking an already impressive season for the youngster.

Earlier this year at the Super 1000 China Open, she had beaten Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour and compatriot P. V. Sindhu enroute the quarterfinals, where she fell to a straight-games defat against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

Unnati was also part of a historic Indian team which clinched its first-ever medal, a bronze, at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships held in Guwahati earlier this month. However, she would go on to bow out from the singles event in the quarterfinal stage. Agencies

