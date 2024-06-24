‘I can sleep better now’: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan

Kingstown: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan reckons he can sleep better now after his side beat Australia at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

"I think I can sleep better now. But that was a night which didn't let me sleep. The game (in Mumbai during last year’s ODI World Cup, where Maxwell made 200) kept coming into my mind and it was 90 plus percent we were in the game.

"The way Maxi played that night took the game away from us and definitely I didn't sleep whole night. I feel like tonight because of the happiness I won't be able to sleep. That's how happy the whole team and the whole country. It's a massive win for us as a team, and nation.

"It's not just like a bilateral game. It's a World Cup game, and definitely in a World Cup, you're beating a best side, which is a great achievement. Beating a team like that, who won 2021 T20 World Cup, it always gives you so much energy and doesn't let you to sleep as well," said Rashid in the post-match press conference. IANS

