I can’t change what people think about me: Bruno Fernandes

Manchester: Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes believes he can’t change how he is perceived by the public but does not think too much about it.

United will face local rivals Manchester City in the first Manchester Derby of the season on Sunday and the Portuguese maestro has the chance to mark the occasion with his 100th goal for the club.

“People have an opinion about me and I can’t change that. That’s the way people want to judge you about what they see on the pitch or the television or interviews. I can’t change that. They have the freedom to think the way they want about me as I have the freedom to think about them. I don’t judge people until I know them. They can have an opinion about me, that’s fine - we all have an opinion and that’s why life is so good and so different. If we all think the same way it would be so boring,” said Bruno to BBC Sport.

Bruno will be hoping to continue their winning ways, with United having secured their first win of the season against Burnley before the international break. The skipper missed the chance to step up for the team in the draw vs Fulham, after failing to convert his penalty but redeemed himself by scoring a 97th minute spot-kick against Burnley. IANS

