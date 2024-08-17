I don’t know what’s going on there, says Steve Smith on his Australia T20I future

New Delhi: Australia batter Steve Smith has admitted to not knowing what’s going to happen with his T20I career, and has vowed to keep improving to make a return to the side after missing out on squads for the series against England and Scotland.

Smith last played T20Is for Australia in February and was not selected for the Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies, where Australia failed to qualify for the semi-finals following defeats to Afghanistan and India.

Despite David Warner’s retirement, Smith wasn’t selected for Australia’s squads as selectors picked youngsters Cooper Connolly and Jake Fraser-McGurk ahead of him. “In terms of international T20s, I don’t know what’s going on there. They’ve obviously got some people they want to bring in, and that’s fine.”

“I understood the way that they wanted to stack up for the World Cup, with all the strong guys that smack it miles. I understood that. I’m not that fussed. I’ll just go about my business, keep trying to improve and get better,” said Smith to Fox Cricket.

In July, Smith captained Washington Freedom to their first Major League Cricket (MLC) title, while amassing 336 runs at a strike rate of 148.67. He also took the Player of the Match award for making a 52-ball 88 in the final against the San Francisco Unicorns.

The right-handed batter, who hasn’t played IPL since 2021 and was associated as a broadcaster in this year’s tournament, still believes he’s got in him to play again in the ten-team competition.

“I’d certainly love another opportunity at IPL. I’ll be throwing my name in the hat, and we’ll see how we go. I feel like in every opportunity I’ve had in T20 cricket recently and franchise stuff, I’ve played quite nicely. So hopefully I just keep putting my name up there and enjoying it.”

Smith is eager to play for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) in January following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, although he may miss the finals due to Australia touring Sri Lanka in February 2025.

“I haven’t even looked at the schedule, to be honest. But I’ve enjoyed playing for the Sixers whenever I’ve had the opportunity. It’s a really great franchise with great people, and they’ve had a lot of success. We’ll see how we go. I’d love to play a few games.”

Smith signed off by quipping about him playing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket is all set to make a return to the quadrennial event. “That’s still a while away as well, so we’ll wait and see. Never say never. I did watch quite a bit (of the Paris Olympics). I quite enjoyed it. It’s good to watch and good to see the Aussies do really well.” IANS

