I have learned how to adapt my game this year: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ahmedabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has said that he has learned how to adapt his game during his breakout IPL 2026 season that saw him earn the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the tournament.

“I have learned about batting under pressure this season, how to adapt my game according to the situation this season. You can’t play every game the same way, you have to read the situation and play accordingly especially in the Playoffs,” Sooryavanshi told broadcasters after winning the award.

He also swept the post-season awards, earning the Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Super Sixes of the Season, Orange Cap winner, along with the MVP of the Season.

Sooryavanshi also said that he would be working on his fitness after the season. “I will have to focus on this because I want to play for a long time, and steer clear of injuries,” he said.

He also thanked the Rajasthan Royals team management for backing and supporting him, saying, “Everyone is very supportive, the team management and senior players have backed me. I’ve got to learn a lot because all of the senior players have played at a good level, so I’ve got to learn a lot.” Agencies

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