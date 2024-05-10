‘I know I will throw 90m, but consistency is more important,’ says Neeraj Chopra ahead of Doha Diamond League

DOHA: It is not easy being Neeraj Chopra. Even in the presence of some of the biggest names in world athletics, the spotlight remains firmly on him every time he gets ready to compete. It was no different on the eve of the Doha Diamond League on Thursday as Chopra declared he was ready and raring to start his Olympic title defence at the season-opener here.

Flanked by reigning Olympic champions Steven Gardiner (400m), Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump) and pole vault world champion Nina Kennedy, it was a largely Neeraj Chopra show and the 27-year old admitted, for perhaps the first time, that the Olympic or World Championships arena does matter.

“You don’t feel it at that moment but you realise it later, when you leave the place, that it was a different feeling. In my mind and in my performances, the aim is to push myself to the limit every time. But Olympics is very rare,” he admitted in an exclusive interaction, reflecting on why records are often made or broken elsewhere.

“There are five Diamond League meets in a year, that’s 20 chances to set a record or get a new mark. In four years there is only one Olympics. That in itself is a pressure thing. You have to adjust and manage your body, mind, and everything to be working together perfectly at that level at that particular time to get a good result,” he said.

“This is why I think even historically, many legendary athletes falter. If you see Jan Zelezny or Thomas Rohler, who otherwise have great performances but could not do it in the Olympics. I also felt it in Tokyo, the pressure of the moment and the arena, you know in your mind where you are standing and competing. It is not easy, but it’s not impossible either,” he insisted.

The 90m question did pop up, yet again, and Chopra deflected it in style, yet again, while throwing down the gauntlet for his competitors.

“Preparations have been good, I had a good session in the morning also and I am ready for tomorrow. I have been stuck between 88-90m and I really want to break this barrier. But my focus is to stay healthy and be consistent. This is one of my strong points, one of my greatest weapons. I know I will throw 90, but consistency is more important,” he declared. Agencies

