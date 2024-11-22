I-League clubs seek clarity from AIFF on tournament broadcast, refuse to play unless satisfied

New Delhi: The I-league Clubs Association has asked the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey to give clarity on the tournament's broadcast rights and warned that they will not take the field if the national body fails to provide a solution.

The episode unfolds a day before the scheduled start of the 18th edition of the I-League as Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC are set to face off in the opening match in Hyderabad on Friday, followed by Inter Kashi locking horns with debutants Sporting Club Bengaluru at Kalyani near Kolkata later in the day.

The start of the event on Friday could be deferred unless the AIFF manages to clarify the broadcaster for the event. The clubs are also not happy with hefty fines levied on them for not fulfilling licensing formalities.

In a joint letter sent by 12 I-League clubs to the AIFF president, the teams have alleged non-fulfilment of promises made to them over broadcasting of the tournament despite previous assurances.

"As we write this letter to you, club teams have travelled and reached their destinations for away matches and other clubs have done extensive preparations for hosting the matches. Based on your assurances that the broadcast matter will be sorted out in tandem with Sony Network, AIFF, and the new commercial partner of AIFF however nothing has been worked out to date," the letter read.

"In our various meetings with you, we were given personal assurances on various occasions by your good self that Sony Network will broadcast the league and there was never any doubt about the league being broadcast on the liner platform. In the spirit of compromise and for the greater good, the I-league clubs collectively offered to pay 10 lakhs each for facilitating the broadcast, even though I-league clubs have no legal obligation to do so. We still haven't got any final confirmation from AIFF.

"As per letter dated 18th November 24 issued by AIFF to Shrachi Sports Pvt. Ltd. awarding them the commercial rights, they were given two days till 20th November 2024 to submit commitment letters from broadcasting partners, a deadline which has not been kept by them," it added.

The letter further reflected on the hefty fines imposed by the AIFF on the teams for failure in Club Licensing and questioned the criteria.

"To add to our frustrations, hefty fines averaging 10 lakh per club on account of failure in Club Licensing have been communicated to clubs last night. Many clubs have been fined up to 25 lakhs despite repeated assurances by the president that no infrastructure fines will be applied to the clubs.

"The issue of stadium infrastructure was discussed in detail where it was noted by the president and the clubs that since the stadiums in India are government-owned and clubs do not have any direct control over them and are only renting the stadiums for a limited period, it is unfair to fine clubs for the same.

"In conclusion, I-league clubs request you to send us confirmation of Sony Network as the official broadcaster of the I-league 24-25 by 8 PM tonight, failing which I-league clubs will not commence the league as scheduled to commence tomorrow," it added. IANS

