I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC extend winning streak to five games

Sri Bhaini Sahib: Alex Sanchez and Lalliansanga Renthlei scored at the fag end of the match as Gokulam Kerala FC scripted an extraordinary late comeback to beat Delhi FC 2-1 at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib on Monday. After a lacklustre opening half in which Nidhin Krishna’s own goal put Delhi FC ahead, it took the last 10 minutes for the Malabarians to come to life and net twice through captain Sanchez and debutant Lalliansanga Renthlei, thus extending their winning streak to five games. The win sees Gokulam Kerala retake the second spot in the table with 29 points, five less than leaders Mohammedan Sporting. Delhi FC, on the other hand, suffered their first loss in five games at the Namdhari Stadium and remained in eighth place with 19 points. IANS

