I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC out of title race after loss to Sreenidi Deccan FC

NEW DELHI: The mathematical chances of a third I-League title ended for Gokulam Kerala FC on Sunday night. Sreenidi Deccan FC, though, could not have timed its come-from-behind 2-1 victory better. The Hyderabad-based club has moved into the clear second place, replacing Real Kashmir. It has 39 points but is still trailing Mohammedan SC by eight points. Sreenidi, however, has played two games less. Gokulam and Kashmir have 36 points. Agencies

