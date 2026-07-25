‘I leave with my head held high’: Nicolas Otamendi on his international retirement

New Delhi: Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi said he leaves international football with his ‘head held high’, insisting he gave everything every time he wore the national team jersey, as the veteran centre-back announced his retirement from the national team after more than 17 years of service.

The 38-year-old, who earned 139 caps and won the FIFA World Cup and two Copa America titles with Argentina, described writing his farewell message as the hardest moment of his career.

A stalwart of Argentina’s golden generation, Otamendi represented his country at four FIFA World Cups, cementing his legacy as one of the nation’s most accomplished defenders.

“Today I have to write the hardest words of my entire career. I dreamed from a very young age of wearing the Argentina national team jersey; it was the greatest privilege football ever gave me. I defended it with my soul, with pride, and with the responsibility of knowing what it means to millions of Argentines,” Otamendi wrote on social media.

Otamendi made his final appearance for Argentina in Monday’s 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey. Despite the disappointing result, he said he was proud of the team’s effort.

“Fate willed that my final match would be a World Cup final. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but I leave with my head held high knowing that this group tried until the very last second.

“I say goodbye with the peace of mind of having left everything out on the pitch. I never held back a single drop of effort, I never stopped believing, and I never stopped feeling that this jersey was the greatest honor of my life.”

Otamendi recently returned to Argentina to join River Plate after ending a successful European career that included spells with Porto, Valencia, Manchester City and Benfica. IANS

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