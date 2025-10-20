“I Made a Lot of Unforced Errors,” Admits Tanvi Sharma After Silver Finish

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: After narrowly missing out on the gold medal to Thailand’s Anyapat Phichitpreechasak, Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma admitted that a few costly mistakes made the difference in the final.

Speaking to the media after the award ceremony, Tanvi said, “I wasn’t comfortable right from the start. I made a lot of unforced errors. In the second game, I started playing my strokes well and even led 8-5, but again, I made mistakes that cost me. My coach encouraged me to keep going, and I did, but she was reading my shots very well.”

Reflecting on the atmosphere she added,“There was a great crowd at the stadium, and honestly, it made me a little nervous.”

Despite the loss, Tanvi remains optimistic and focused on growth.

“One positive I’m taking from this tournament is learning how to stay calm on court, even in tough situations,” she said.

Also Read: BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma settles for silver medal