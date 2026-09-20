‘I Missed Jaspal Rana Sir a Lot’: Emotional Manu Bhaker After Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Nagoya, Sep 19: Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker described leading the Indian contingent as flag-bearer at the Asian Games opening ceremony as an emotional experience, saying she missed her late coach and mentor Jaspal Rana on the special occasion.

“It was emotional. I missed Jaspal Rana sir a lot,” Bhaker told IANS in her first reaction after the opening ceremony at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Bhaker led the Indian contingent alongside kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat as the 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya. The duo carried the Indian Tricolour during the athletes’ parade, marking a memorable moment for the Indian contingent.

For Bhaker, however, the occasion also brought back memories of Rana, who played a major role in her career and helped her revive her form after the disappointment of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Bhaker’s coach Rana, who died aged 49 on June 11, 2026, after complications from a recent stent procedure, was more than a mentor. He was a guide and friend who played an important role in her return to the highest level of the sport.

Under his guidance, Bhaker rebuilt her confidence following the Tokyo Olympics and went on to create history at the Paris 2024 Games, where she won two bronze medals.

Following Rana’s death, Bhaker had expressed her grief on social media, describing the loss as an “irreparable damage”. She had also visited Rana’s home and academy in Dehradun while she was there for a training camp to pay her respects.

The Asian Games opening ceremony carried an added significance for Bhaker, as she is competing at her third edition of the continental event.

She first represented India at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, when she was only 16 years old. She returned for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and was part of India’s gold-medal-winning women’s 25m pistol team.

The ceremony at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium marked the formal beginning of the 20th Asian Games, with Emperor Naruhito of Japan declaring the continental sporting extravaganza open. Bhaker was originally named as India’s female flag-bearer, while shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was selected as the male flag-bearer. However, Toor could not take part in the ceremony due to a technical issue, with Sehrawat stepping in as his replacement. IANS

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