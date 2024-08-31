I think I made a lot of mistakes: Carlos Alcaraz after shock exit

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz made no excuses for his shock second round exit at the U.S. Open on Thursday after the former champion crumbled to a defeat at the hands of Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

"I think my level stayed at the same point all the match, and it wasn't enough to win the match or to give myself the chance to getting into the match or trying to give myself chances," he said.

"So, you know, what can I say? I didn't feel well hitting the ball. I think I made a lot of mistakes. When I wanted to come back or I think I wanted to come back, it was too late."

"I came here with not as much energy as I thought that I was going to come. But, I mean, I don't want to put that as excuse," he told reporters.

"Probably I'm a guy or I'm a player that needs more days or more break coming into the good tournaments or the important ones. So I have to think about it, and I have to learn about it." Agencies

Also Read: US Open: Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock loss to Botic van de Zandschulp in Round-2

Also Watch: