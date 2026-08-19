‘I try to keep things simple’: Devdutt Padikkal on batting at number 3

GALLE: The number three slot in Indian Test batsmanship has featured some splendid players. Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara turned out in the past, and cut to the present, it is either Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal who occupy this vital position. In the first Test at the Galle International Stadium, Padikkal did well with a 167 and 44.

“Cricket has its injuries and things like that (Sai Sudharsan being injured) happen. Sai has been doing well for us and he is a very talented player. At the end of the day, whoever gets that opportunity, it is important that we take that opportunity and help the team win. As long as we are doing that, everyone is happy,” Padikkal told the media here on Tuesday.

“At number three, you understand what’s really happening on the pitch. Especially if there has been an opening partnership, you always know what you are going into. I try to keep things simple,” Padikkal added.

Padikkal, who has excelled in the IPL besides finding his groove in Tests, spoke about the adjustments between white and red ball cricket: “My technique changes quite a bit but at the same time it’s about making sure that I am in a position to tackle whatever is coming towards me. In white ball cricket, I have a particular set-up that helps me play a lot more shots, it frees my arms a bit. But in red ball, it’s important that I tighten that side of my game and keep my hands a little closer.” Agencies

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