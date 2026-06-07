‘I Want to Thank Myself’: Andreeva Reflects on Demons and Dream French Open Triumph

PARIS: Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva praised her “tricky” opponent Maja Chwalinska and thanked herself after easing past the Polish qualifier in the French Open final.

“You’re a very tricky opponent. Wouldn’t want to play you one more time. No, it’s ok. I hope we play many more finals in the future,” Andreeva said during the presentation ceremony. “It was a big dream of mine to win this tournament. I can’t believe that I’m holding this trophy.”

“I can be a tough cookie sometimes and it’s hard to put up with me. Thanks for always pushing me to my limits, thanks for making me work when I don’t want to,” she added.

“Thanks also to Conchita for sharing her experience giving me advice. Thanks to everyone on my team, special thanks to my parents for believing in me. My dad’s watching on TV.”

“Last but not least, I want to thank myself for believing and always giving my 100 per cent, even when it was tough, for trying to be better as a person and player, fighting so many demons. Only I know how tough it was, how nervous I was. Thanks to myself for working so hard and giving my best.”Agencies

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