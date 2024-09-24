I was nervous, but fire inside me made it happen: India star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: India star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant revealed he felt nervous during his comeback Test ton in Chennai in the first match against Bangladesh on Sunday. However, Pant pressed that the fire inside him allowed him to score the record-equalling sixth Test century.

Pant’s return to Test cricket has been nothing short of spectacular following a life-threatening car accident in December 2022. He made his much-anticipated comeback in Chennai. His 109-run innings in the second innings was filled with attacking strokes, coupled with well-timed defense, taking the Bangladesh bowlers by surprise.

Pant admitted he felt the nerves upon his return. "I think I was very nervous. I was very jittery, but you know there was some fire inside that I wanted to make it happen, and eventually, I did it, and I'm happy," Pant said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

While his 39-run effort in the first innings fell short of his expectations, Pant more than made up for it in the second, forging a crucial 167-run partnership with opener Shubman Gill.

Pant spoke highly of his partnership with Gill, crediting their camaraderie off the field for their success in the middle. "When you have a great relationship outside the field, it really helps to bat with that guy. We were just having fun, having chats, talking about the game, and staying relaxed. At the end of the day, we both knew what we wanted to do." (IANS)

