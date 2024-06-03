I would love to coach Indian team: Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir

DUBAI: Amidst rumors suggesting he is a leading candidate for the chief coach post, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday expressed his interest in taking over the reins of the national side from Rahul Dravid.

Speaking at an event in Abu Dhabi, Gambhir emphasised that, "there is no bigger honour than coaching the national team".

"I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well," said the 42-year-old Indian.

Gambhir, who has garnered renewed attention after a triumphant return to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor in IPL 2024, is now a hot favourite to succeed Dravid as the head coach of Team India following the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

His leadership at KKR has been widely praised, contributing to his rising profile as a top coaching candidate.

At the event, a student asked Gambhir about his potential role as the coach of the Indian cricket team and his experience in guiding teams to World Cup victories. Gambhir's response was both humble and insightful. He shared that although he had previously refrained from addressing the question, he felt compelled to answer this time. IANS

