I wouldn’t want to bowl against him, says Pat Cummins about Abhishek Sharma

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins termed Abhishek Sharma as an 'amazing' talent and said he would refrain from bowling to the southpaw after a four-wicket win against Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

Reflecting upon the season so far, Cummins lauded the youngsters including Abhishek Sharma for their consistent performances in the tournament.

"It's pretty cool, it's awesome. We have won 6 out of 7 here, it has been great. I didn't know many guys coming into this season, but we have played great cricket and had some fun. He (Abhishek) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl against him. He's scary," Cummins said during the post-match presentation at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Cummins is looking forward to the knockout stage of the tournament and is excited to play his first IPL final.

"Nitish is a class player, looks mature beyond his age, he is perfect for the top-order. Really satisfying. I haven't played in finals before. Playing some really good cricket, excited for what's ahead," the Australian pacer said.

Sharing his thoughts on his knock, Abhishek said he wanted to capitalise on his form and contribute to the team's success. "It's a matter of time for any batsman. My days are going good so I should utilise it for my team. I wanted to contribute as the target was big today. I think I have told this before, during SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament) I was clear how I was going to play and dominate (during IPL)," the opener said.

"He (Brian Lara) was our coach as well, have done some work with him, and he's in touch. That's helping me now. Just waiting for the loose balls, I am going hard against them and trying to put them (bowlers) under pressure," he added.

The 23-year-old thanked the home crowd and pitch curator for making batting-friendly wickets throughout the season. IANS

