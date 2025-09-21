ICC announces match-wise appointments of panel officials for Women’s Cricket WC

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Saturday, announced the Panel of Match Officials for all the league phase matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The eight-team tournament will commence on September 30 in Guwahati when India and Sri Lanka take on each other, with Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan from Australia as the on-field umpires.

This will be Polosak’s third appearance at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, Sheridan was part of the team at the last edition in New Zealand three years ago.

The two are no strangers to trailblazing achievements. In 2018, they became the first pair of female umpires to officiate in a competitive match in Australia, and five years later, they were the first female officials to take charge of a Sheffield Shield match encounter.

TV Umpire Kim Cotton and fourth Umpire Shathira Jakir Jesy will join the experienced Polosak and Sheridan in the opening fixture, with Shandré Fritz as the match referee.

Sue Redfern and Gayathri Venugopalan will be the on-field umpires for the upcoming match between Australia and New Zealand on October 1, while Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera will officiate Bangladesh’s game against Pakistan on October 2.

Agenbag took charge of the 2022 final alongside Kim Cotton, whose first match as an on-field umpire this time will be India’s fixture against South Africa on October 9.

The all-female panel of match officials comprises four referees and 14 umpires, with women from nine different countries.

The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the round-robin league, and those for the final once the finalists are confirmed. IANS

