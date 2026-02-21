ICC Announces Umpire Lineup for T20 World Cup 2026

Dubai: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel will be in the middle for the opening Super Eights match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin with New Zealand taking on Pakistan on Saturday at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, with Allahudien Paleker in place as TV Umpire and Sam Nogajski taking on the role of Fourth Umpire. Tucker and Nogajski will be the on-field team on February 28 when Sri Lanka face Pakistan in Kandy, while Nogajski will also oversee England’s match with Pakistan at the same venue on February 24 alongside Nitin Menon. IANS

