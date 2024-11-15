ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB To Conduct Trophy Tour In PoK Following BCCI Snub

ISLAMABAD: Amidst the prevailing discord between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the venue of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the latter has decided to conduct a trophy tour across various places in Pakistan including in the disputed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Friday.

This could be viewed as a dig at India following the BCCI's refusal to take part in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The PCB will organize a 'trophy tour' ahead of the much-awaited ICC event in multiple destinations in the country, including areas that fall under PoK.