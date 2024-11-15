ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB To Conduct Trophy Tour In PoK Following BCCI Snub

ISLAMABAD: Amidst the prevailing discord between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the venue of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the latter has decided to conduct a trophy tour across various places in Pakistan including in the disputed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Friday.
This could be viewed as a dig at India following the BCCI's refusal to take part in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 scheduled to be held in Pakistan.
The PCB will organize a 'trophy tour' ahead of the much-awaited ICC event in multiple destinations in the country, including areas that fall under PoK.
"Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," the PCB wrote in a post on social media platform X.
It is worth mentioning that Skardu, Hunza and Muzaffarabad, are all part of the much-disputed PoK, which India has time and again claimed to be its sovereign territory.
