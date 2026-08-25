ICC fines Yashasvi Jaiswal, Asitha Fernando after head-butting spat in Colombo Test

Colombo: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed the sanctions for India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando for their altercation on the first day of the second Test match at the Sinhalese Sports Club here.

The International body has handed a fine of 25 per cent of the match fees to both Jaiswal and Fernando for their spat, during which the players banged heads. The two have also been handed a demerit point each, the ICC further confirmed. "Both players were found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)'," the ICC release said.

The sanctions were proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft. The two admitted their offences, which did not attract a formal hearing. Neither Jaiswal nor Fernando had any previous demerit points in the past 24 months.

The incident took place in the 17th over when the speedster had cleaned Jaiswal with a ball that darted into the left-hander. As Jaiswal walked back, he seemed to have heard something from the bowler and returned in confrontation. The two banged heads in an ugly physical spat but were separated quickly.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, in a video posted by Cricbuzz on Instagram, suggested that Jaiswal should have simply walked away after the dismissal. The Indian batter replied to, asking him to "not make judgment" if he "does not know" what happened. "If you don't know what he said, then please don't make your judgment. If anyone crosses the line, we need to let them know this: India will fight and reply," Jaiswal posted before leaving for day two's play.

Earlier, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said in the press conference after Day 1 that Jaiswal's outburst might have happened in the 'heat of the moment' but maintained that he should not have made body contact with Fernando. "I think they must have said something to him, and it might have happened in the heat of the moment. Obviously, Jaiswal, I don't think he should have been so close (to Fernando), but that happens when you are in the heat of the moment." (IANS)

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