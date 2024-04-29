ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Gary Kirsten, Gillespie take charge of Pakistan cricket

Lahore: Gary Kirsten, the former chief coach of the Indian team that won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2011, has been appointed the head coach of the Pakistan white ball team, the PCB announced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been appointed head coach for the Test side, while Azhar Mahmood has also been confirmed as an assistant coach across all formats.

The three appointments have been made for a two-year period following a recruitment process, the PCB said.

“I extend my congratulations to Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten on their appointments as the red and white-ball head coaches of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, respectively. Their stellar track records precede them, and I warmly welcome them to the Pakistan cricket family,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said. IANS

