ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy tours around Nepal’s heritage sites

Kathmandu: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy toured around the Bouddhanath Stupa in Nepal's capital Kathmandu as a part of a trophy tour in the Himalayan Nation.

The tour, which serves as a buildup to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which starts next month, was held at the Bouddhanath Stupa. Hundreds of people gathered around the trophy, taking pictures. The trophy tour was launched last year from the Adama's Bridge, where a two-seater paramotor lifted off, carrying the trophy against the dramatic backdrop of India's southern coastline.

The symbolic start of the tour from Adam's Bridge, a culturally revered as Ram Setu in India, serving as a symbolic gateway between India and Sri Lanka, was unveiled in Kathmandu in a ceremony on January 5. The trophy, since then, has also toured the city of Lakes- Pokhara in Kaski district.

The 10th edition of the global event will feature 20 teams, with 29 days of high-intensity cricket played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, and will run from February 7 to March 8.

The trophy tour is journeying across Asia, including India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, Nepal, Bahrain and Mongolia, giving fans the chance to see the iconic silverware up close and participate in interactive experiences to build excitement ahead of the global mega event.

In a unique initiative, the trophy will also be taken to schools and colleges associated with players set to participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, offering young fans an inspiring, once-in-a-lifetime connection to the global stage.

Additionally, the trophy will be showcased at major T20 leagues and select bilateral series, reinforcing the build-up to the tournament across formats and geographies.

With the trophy tour on, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Tuesday announced the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The cricketing body of the Himalayan Nation announced a 15-player squad, captained by Rohit Paudel. In the squad, Dipendra Singh Airee has been given the role of the vice-captain.

The 15-member squad, led by Paudel, features a blend of experienced players and young talents. The team is expected to adopt an aggressive approach in the World Cup, where Nepal is scheduled to face strong opponents in the group stage.

The named squad includes: Rohit Paudel (Captain); Dipendra Singh Airee (Vice-captain); Sandeep Lamichhane; Kushal Bhurtel; Aasif Sheikh; Sundeep Jora; Aarif Sheikh; Bashir Ahmad; Sompal Kami; Karan KC; Nandan Yadav; Gulshan Jha; Lalit Rajbanshi; Sher Malla, and Lokesh Bam. (ANI)

