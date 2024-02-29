ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings: Joe Root back in top three, Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches to 12th spot

New Delhi: Former England captain Joe Root is back in the top three of the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, while India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has advanced to 12th place in the same list.

The updated rankings were released on Wednesday following India’s hard-fought five-wicket win to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Root, a former top-ranked batter, struck an unbeaten 122 in the first innings to move up two places to third position, apart from moving up three spots to fourth place amongst all-rounders. Left-handed Jaiswal, who started the series in 69th position, has risen three places to 12th after scores of 73 and 37.

Player of the Match, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel’s scores of 90 and 39 have lifted him 31 places to 69th position, while top-order batter Shubman Gill has moved up four spots to 31st position in the batting rankings still led by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

England opener Zak Crawley has entered the top 20 for the first time after scores of 42 and 60.

In the bowler’s list, led by Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested from Ranchi Test, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s five-wicket haul in the second innings has helped him narrow the gap to 21 rating points while retaining his second position. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (up 10 places to 32nd) and England’s Shoaib Bashir (up 38 places to 80th) have also attained career bests.

In the Men’s ODI rankings, the biggest mover has been Namibia’s Bernard Scholtz, whose hauls of four for 31 against Nepal and two for 15 against the Netherlands in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series in Kirtipur have lifted him to 11th position and 642 ratings points. IANS

