ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli edges nearer to dethroning Rohit Sharma

Dubai: Virat Kohli’s twin centuries and an unbeaten half-century in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa have helped him make additional progress in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings and get closer to replacing teammate Rohit Sharma as the No. 1 ODI batter.

Kohli has not attained the No.1 ranking since Pakistan’s Babar Azam overtook him in April 2021. However, he is now nearing the top position again, thanks to his excellent performances at home. The 37-year-old was named Player of the Series for scoring 302 runs in three matches, and he was rewarded with a rise in the latest rankings, moving up two places to second overall behind teammate Rohit.

Rohit scored a total of 146 runs throughout the series, securing his position at the top of the rankings. Meanwhile, Kohli narrowed the gap to within eight points, thanks to his unbeaten 65 not out in the series finale in Visakhapatnam. India’s upcoming ODIs include a three-match series against New Zealand at home starting from January 11. All attention will be on Kohli and Rohit as they compete to secure the top position in the ODI rankings. Kohli wasn’t the only Indian player to see significant improvements in the updated rankings this week; teammate KL Rahul also made notable progress in the ODI rankings for batters.

The wicketkeeper-batter climbed two spots to rank 12th overall. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the biggest mover among ODI bowlers, rising three places to third. South African players also advanced in the ODI batter rankings: Quinton de Kock moved up three rungs to 13th, Aiden Markram improved four places to 25th, and Temba Bavuma climbed three spots to 37th, despite India winning a high-scoring series 2-1.

The latest T20I rankings see changes after the series opener between India and South Africa, with Proteas young star Dewald Brevis climbing three spots to reach eighth among T20I batters, entering the top 10 overall. IANS

