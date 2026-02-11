ICC Reports 53% Surge in Digital Viewership for 2026 T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday reported a 53 per cent increase in video views across its digital platforms from the previous edition after the first six games of the 2026 T20 World Cup. In a statement, the world body said its digital platforms attracted 647 million video views.

Massive growth in viewership has come from countries like Nepal, UAE and USA with their national teams being part of the tournament.

“The ICC app has enjoyed an 83% spike in users since 2024, while there have also been 16% more people using the ICC website across the same period,” said the ICC. “The biggest growth has been seen from fans outside the Full Member countries. Nepal, which pushed England hard during their Group C clash on Sunday, leads the way in terms of individual country increases, with users from the southeast Asian country up a staggering 442%.

“There have also been 196% and 49% jumps in users from the UAE and the USA, respectively, showcasing the tournament’s ability to grow the sport globally,” it added.

The growth has been fuelled by non-English commentary on ICC.tv for the first time with the Nepali feed for England versus Nepal and the Hindi feed for India versus USA being the top two streamed matches, stated the governing body.

The first six games attracted 1,16,595 to stadiums in co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, added the ICC statement. Agencies

