ICC rescinds demerit point imposed on Gaddafi Stadium after pitch rating appeal

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) appeals panel on Thursday rescinded the demerit point imposed on Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium after reviewing an appeal against the ‘Unsatisfactory’ rating given to the venue’s pitch during the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia in June.

The decision came after the panel reviewed match footage, the match referee’s report and official comments from the captains involved in the fixture played on June 4.

The pitch had initially been rated ‘Unsatisfactory’ under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, resulting in one demerit point being imposed on the venue.

However, following the appeal submitted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the appeals panel determined that while the match referee had correctly followed the relevant guidelines, the playing surface did not display the characteristics required for an ‘unsatisfactory’ rating.

The panel specifically noted that the pitch did not demonstrate excessive unevenness or excessive spin and subsequently rescinded the demerit point. As a result, Gaddafi Stadium now carries zero demerit points on its record.

The ICC appeals panel also considered two appeals submitted by Cricket Canada concerning the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Toronto. IANS

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