ICC T20 WC: New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out with 61-run win

Colombo: Batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra weaved a superb web with his crafty left-arm spin bowling to pick 4-27 as New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 61 runs to move closer in entering semi-finals of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup. The result also meant co-hosts Sri Lanka were eliminated from the tournament in front of their home crowd at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka appeared favourites to win the Super Eights clash when they reduced New Zealand to 84/6, but Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie staged a remarkable turnaround with a record 84-run stand for the seventh wicket. Their late assault lifted New Zealand to 168/7, with 70 runs coming in the final four overs.

Sri Lanka’s chase faltered immediately as Matt Henry dismissed Pathum Nissanka on the first ball. Ravindra then took charge with his slower balls and flight to pick his career-best figures in T20Is, as New Zealand’s spinners bowled 17 of the 20 overs to exploit the dry conditions.

Sri Lanka never recovered from the early blows, and saw the asking rate spiralling beyond reach to end up at 107/8, as their campaign ended in front of a disappointed home crowd.

The victory has given New Zealand a significant net run-rate boost, strengthening their position in the race for the semi-finals. Pakistan now face a daunting task to qualify for the next stage, even if they beat Sri Lanka and New Zealand lose to England.

Matt Henry struck with the very first ball of the chase by knocking over Pathum Nissanka with a seaming delivery that breached his defence and dismissed him for a golden duck. Charith Asalanka briefly resisted before Henry returned to remove him with a miscued hoick to midwicket.

With Pavan Rathnayake and Kusal Mendis struggling against tight lines from Santner and Lockie Ferguson, Sri Lanka crawled to 20/2 in power-play, their second-lowest score in this phase in T20Is. The introduction of Rachin Ravindra deepened Sri Lanka’s crisis, as he had Mendis and Rathnayake stumped in quick succession.

Captain Dasun Shanaka followed soon after, edging to backward point off Ravindra, who had Dushan Hemantha perishing tamely. Kamindu Mendis tried to counterattack with inventive strokes in his 23-ball 21, including reverse sweeps and boundaries off McConchie and Santner.

He added urgency alongside Dunith Wellalage, but Santner dismissed him for 31, by having him caught at cow corner. At 77/7, the chase was all but over. Wellalage briefly entertained with a six and a flurry of strokes in a 23-ball 29, but Glenn Phillips dismissed him in the final over, as New Zealand completed a resounding victory which strengthens their push to enter the semi-finals.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 168/7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Santner 47, Rachin Ravindra 32; Maheesh Theekshana 3-30, Dushmantha Chameera 3-38) beat Sri Lanka 107/8 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 31, Dunith Wellalage 29; Rachin Ravindra 4-27, Matt Henry 2-3) by 61 runs (IANS)

