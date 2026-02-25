ICC unveils Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Dubai: The ICC on Tuesday unveiled the final schedule of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, commencing on June 12 when host England squares off against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, with the final to be played on July 5 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The full schedule has been confirmed following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month. Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were the final four teams to book their spot at the event, officially completing the 12-team line-up for the marquee event.

The four qualifying sides joined the likes of defending champions New Zealand, hosts and winners of the inaugural edition in 2009 England, 2016 winners West Indies, current ODI World Cup winners India and six-time tournament winners Australia.

Twelve teams will take part in the tournament, which is divided into two groups, with the top two teams from each group to play the semi-finals.

India have been placed in Group A with six-time champions Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. They will play their first match against archrivals Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston, followed by their match against the Netherlands on June 16. They will play South Africa on June 21 and Bangladesh on June 25 before concluding their group stage campaign against Australia on June 28. IANS

