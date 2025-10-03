ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Guwahati sets new attendance record

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 launched with record-breaking crowed for the opening match between India and Sri Lanka at the ACA Stadium here on Monday. Nearly 23,000 fans thronged the Stadium to watch the match, enthralling live performances and a scintillating musical tribute to iconic singe Zubeen Garg.As per the official information from ICC, the total attendance of spectators was 22,843 for the opening match. It is the highest ever for a group stage fixture at any ICC Women’s event, beating the previous best of 15,935 at the India versus Pakistan fixture at the Dubai International Stadium during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

