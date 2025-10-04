ICC Women’s World Cup: Conditions really suited me, says Linsey Smith

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: England made a sensational start to their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign, hammering South Africa by 10 wickets at the ACA Stadium on Thursday. The win was spearheaded by debutant Linsey Smith, whose dream performance with the ball earned her the Player of the Match award.

The 30-year-old left-arm spinner, playing her first World Cup match, struck with just her second delivery and finished with outstanding figures of 3 for 7 in a four-over spell that dismantled South Africa’s top order.

“I’m really delighted with how we went. To get that kind of start was pretty special,” Smith said at the post-match presentation.

Smith revealed that she had been informed only a day earlier by head coach Charlotte Edwards that she would be opening the bowling.

“It’s obviously a tough challenge, but the conditions really suited me today, so I was lucky things worked out,” she said.

Reflecting on the strength of England’s bowling unit, Smith said: “There’s huge talent in the squad and everyone’s pushing for places, which is always good. We [the spinners] all offer something different, so hopefully we can keep learning individually and as a unit.”

Meanwhile England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was full of praise for her team’s dominant display.

“I’m very happy. Everyone was really on it in the field and we got a few first-ball wickets as well. It’s a captain’s dream,” she said.

Speaking on Smith’s impact, she added: “Linsey stuck to her strengths. She’s a left-arm spinner who can swing the ball, so we knew she could cause problems for the openers.”

On the other hand, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt expressed disappointment with her side’s performance.

“It’s not the way we would have wanted to start the tournament. It wasn’t our best work with the bat,” she admitted.

However Wolvaardt was quick to defend her team’s capabilities. She said, “I don’t think we’ve suddenly become a bad batting unit overnight.”

Despite the setback, Wolvaardt remains optimistic about the road ahead. “We’ve shown resilience in the past. It’s a long tournament, and we’ll be looking to put this behind us quickly and focus on the next game.”

