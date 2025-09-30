ICC Women’s World Cup: Harmanpreet confident as India gear up for opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur sounded upbeat and confident ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, which kicks off on Tuesday at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara. India will take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, with the hosts eyeing a strong start to their campaign.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on the eve of the clash, Harmanpreet said the team is well-prepared and under no pressure. “Our preparation has been very good. We tried to take care of every aspect in the lead-up to the tournament. There’s no pressure—we’re just focused on playing our best cricket,” she said.

The skipper expressed satisfaction with the team’s recent performances and growth over the past several months. She added: “We’ve seen great development in both our batting and bowling departments. As a team, this gives us a lot of confidence going into the World Cup.”

Harmanpreet also hinted that spin bowling could be India’s trump card in the tournament. “Spinners are our biggest strength. They have always delivered when we needed them the most, and I believe they will meet expectations again in this World Cup,” she said.

On the team’s fitness, the captain confirmed that all players are fit and in top shape. “There are no fitness issues. Everyone is looking good and ready to perform,” she stated.

Playing at home, Harmanpreet said, is a huge advantage. The captain said: “Home conditions and the crowd support always boost the team’s morale. We are looking forward to playing in front of our fans.”

Talking specifically about Guwahati as the venue, she noted that the team is familiar with the ground. “We’ve played here before, so it’s not a new venue for us. The only thing we need to keep in mind is the dew factor, which might play a role in the evening matches,” she concluded.

