ICC World Cup: Shreya, Papon to pay musical tribute to Zubeen

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Iconic singer Zubeen Garg will be fondly remembered during the ICC World Cup matches in Guwahati, with a special tribute planned at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara on September 30, the opening day of the competition. Digital screens across the stadium complex will showcase photographs and memorable moments from Zubeen’s life and career. A special 40-minute programme has also been scheduled to pay tribute to the legendary artist, who passed away recently.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia informed the media, “The opening ceremony was initially planned differently, and Zubeen himself was supposed to perform at the event. However, after his untimely demise, we decided to dedicate the event to honor his legacy.”

Providing details of the opening day programme, Saikia shared that the day will begin with a 40-minute musical tribute featuring performances by various artists, including Angarag Mahanta (Papon), Joi Barua and the Shillong Chamber Choir. The programme will begin at 2 PM and will be followed by the opening match between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to start at 3 PM.

As per the earlier schedule, renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will also perform at the stadium. During the match break, she will sing the theme song of the ICC Women’s World Cup and dedicate a 12-minute performance as a tribute to Zubeen Garg.

In a special gesture, the Assam Cricket Association will distribute 5,000 free tickets to Zubeen Garg’s Fan Club, allowing them to be part of this heartfelt tribute on the opening day. The tickets will be available at the Guwahati Sports Association office on Monday.

