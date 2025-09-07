ICC World Test Championship 2025: Pakistan to host South Africa

New Delhi: Pakistan will host South Africa in two Tests, to be played in October, marking the start of their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The two-Test series in Pakistan will mark the Proteas’ first red-ball tour of the country in nearly four years. The opening Test between Pakistan and South Africa, the current WTC mace holders, will be staged at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12-16, the first five-day fixture to be played at the venue since its renovation ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The second Test is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

“We are looking forward to welcoming South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Starting the new cycle against the current Test champions will provide quality cricket for our players and fans,” said PCB Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Sumair Ahmed Syed in a statement on Saturday.

South Africa last toured Pakistan for Tests in January 2021, when they were beaten 2-0. Following the Test series, South Africa and Pakistan will meet in three T20Is to be held from October 28 to November 1, with the first game in Rawalpindi and the remaining two matches in Lahore. IANS

