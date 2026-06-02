If we’d have gotten 180-190, it’d have been a good match, says GT skipper Shubman Gill

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill admitted his side fell short of making a big score in the IPL 2026 final, conceding that a bigger total could have changed the complexion of the contest, where they lost by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“If we’d have gotten 180-190, it’d have been a good match. Maybe a little two-paced but not too much. There’s some early movement for pacers. We lost early wickets and never got momentum. We felt we’ll be in the game if we took 1-2 wickets in the powerplay,” said Gill at the conclusion of the game.

RCB’s seamers had earlier set the tone for the win on a mixed soil pitch, with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar striking early and Rasikh Salam Dar returning with figures of 3-27. Washington Sundar’s fighting fifty lifted GT to 155, but the total proved to be insufficient against Kohli’s brilliance.

“We gave 15-20 too many, and they got away in the powerplay. We were one of the best bowling sides. We came back strong after losing the first two games. Kept challenging and improving ourselves. Very happy overall. Couldn’t get over the line. Still would’ve had things to improve on even if we’d won the trophy,” added Gill. IANS

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