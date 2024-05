Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka win Italian open in Rome

ROME: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka all made it through comfortably to the last 32 of the Italian open in Rome.

Poland's world number one Swiatek, who is aiming to win the title in Rome for a third time, dominated American Bernarda Pera on the way to a 6-0 6-2 win in one hour 17 minutes.

American Gauff was a 6-3 6-3 winner against Poland's Magdalena Frech in one hour 28 minutes.

Japan's Osaka completed a 6-3 6-2 win against world number 20 Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine. The straightforward rain-interrupted win in one hour 11 minutes gave Osaka her first career victory against a top 20 player on clay. She will face world number 11 Daria Kasatkina in the third round.

On Friday, 5th seed Maria Sakkari beat Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-2, Sofia Kenin stunned 8th seed Ons Jabeur 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 13th seed Danielle Collins got walk over against Anna Blinkova when score was 6-4, Elise Mertens beat Katerina Siniaková 6-1, 6-4, Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 1-6, 7-5, 9th seed Jelena Ostapenko beat Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-2, Dayana Yastremska beat Laura Siegemund 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, Victoria Azarenka beat Magda Linette 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, Caroline Garcia beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6, Elina Svitolina beat Sara Errani 6-0, 6-2, Anna Kalinskaya beat Clara Tauson 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round.

In men’s section, 11th seed Taylor Fritz beat Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4, Francesco Passaro beat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 16th seed Alexander Shevchenko beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4, 3rd seed Alexander Zverev beat Aleksandar Vukic 6-0, 6-4, Sebastian Korda beat Flavio Cobolli 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, Thiago Monteiro beat Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-3, Ben Shelton beat Pavel Kotov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, Zhang Zhizhen beat Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-3, 8th seed Grigor Dimitrov beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-4 to reach the third round. Agencies

