Iga Swiatek reaches fourth round of Italian Open

ROME: Iga Swiatek progressed to the fourth round of the Italian Open by overcoming Yulia Putintseva on Saturday, fighting back from 4-1 down in the second set for a 6-3 6-4 win.

The world number one needed one hour and 47 minutes to see off Putintseva, who gave Swiatek her toughest test yet in Rome, finding success with a series of drop shots to build a healthy lead in the second set.

However, Swiatek fended off four break points to avoid going 5-1 down then produced back-to-back breaks as the momentum shifted, with Putintseva having no answer for her power from there.

Swiatek – who is looking to build on last week's triumph at the Madrid Open – will now face Angelique Kerber, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 7-6, in the last 16 on Monday.

Four-time grand slam champion Osaka overcame 10th seed Daria Kasatkina in another impressive straight-sets triumph 6-3, 6-3, two days after recording her first clay-court win over a top-20 opponent in Marta Kostyuk.

In other third round matches of the day, Madison Keys beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, Sorana Cîrstea beat Markéta Vondroušova 7-6, 6-3, Qinwen Zheng beat Linda Nosková 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, Paula Badosa beat Diana Shnaider 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, Mayar Sherif beat Jasmine Paolini 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

In men’s section, Daniil Medvedev advanced with straight-sets win over Britain's Jack Draper 7-5 6-4.

Second seed Medvedev – who won the Rome event last year – was tested by Draper, the world number four saving seven of 10 break points faced in a one-hour, 47-minute contest.

Draper was in the ascendency when he broke Medvedev's serve to make it 5-5 in the first set, but Medvedev hit straight back before serving out the opener.

The Russian stepped things up from there and raced into a 5-1 lead in the second set, one Draper was unable to overturn as Medvedev teed up a last-32 clash with Hamad Medjedovic for Sunday. Medjedovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 6-4.

Moreover, Cameron Norrie beat Jaume Munar 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, Sebastian Baez beat Dušan Lajovic 7-6, 7-6, Alexandre Müller beat Arthur Fils 7-5, 6-3, Alexde Minaur beat Roberto Carballés Baena 6-3, 6-2, Dominik Koepfer beat FrancesTiafoe 6-4, 6-2, Stefano Napolitano beat Shang Juncheng Stefano 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, Tommy Paul beat Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 6-2 to reach the fourth round. Agencies

