NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) extended the contract of senior national football team's Croatian coach Igor Stimac by one year at its technical committee meeting on Monday.



The chairman of the technical committee Shyam Thapa also asked Stimac to come up with a "detailed long-term plan" to take Indian football forward.

Stimac has been on contract as head coach since May 2019. IANS

