‘I'm happy to win for my country’: Indian shooter Avani Lekhara

After winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara said that she was happy to win a medal for the country.
PARIS: After winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara said that she was happy to win a medal for the country.

Speaking in a video shared by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Avani said that she felt nice and happy after winning the gold medal at the Paris Paralympics.

"It feels nice, I am happy. I am happy to win a medal for my country. I am thankful to my team, my coaches, my parents, and my country," Avani said.

Meanwhile, Mona Agarwal said that it was a difficult final but she was happy to clinch the bronze medal at the Paralympics 2024.

"It was a difficult final, but I am happy that I could do it. I always had this belief that I would win a medal at Paris 2024. I want to dedicate this medal to my kids," Mona said. Agencies

