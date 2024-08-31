‘I'm happy to win for my country’: Indian shooter Avani Lekhara

PARIS: After winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara said that she was happy to win a medal for the country.

Speaking in a video shared by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Avani said that she felt nice and happy after winning the gold medal at the Paris Paralympics.

"It feels nice, I am happy. I am happy to win a medal for my country. I am thankful to my team, my coaches, my parents, and my country," Avani said.

Meanwhile, Mona Agarwal said that it was a difficult final but she was happy to clinch the bronze medal at the Paralympics 2024.

"It was a difficult final, but I am happy that I could do it. I always had this belief that I would win a medal at Paris 2024. I want to dedicate this medal to my kids," Mona said. Agencies

