‘I’m here to bring energy and goals’, says Larsen on on Crystal Palace move

London: Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a club-record deal worth 48 million pounds.

The 25-year-old Norway international has signed a four-and-a-half year contract. He will wear the No. 22 shirt for the Eagles and becomes their third arrival of the January transfer window.

“I’m really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time now. I’m here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club,” Larsen said.

“I feel like it’s what I need and hopefully what the club needs as well. I’m here to bring energy, goals and to try and do the best for the club. There’s obviously many things to look into when you are changing clubs. But I’m looking at what the club wants from me – and what the club is looking to do in the future.

“I’m coming in to hopefully help win some games and bring the team back to where it was at the start of the season, because obviously that was amazing. It just shows Palace can definitely be there [in the top half] and should be there. Hopefully that’s what I can do,” he added.

Larsen has spent the last year-and-a-half with Wolves, following two seasons at Celta Vigo. Adapting to English football with ease, he scored 14 Premier League goals in 35 appearances during his first season at Molineux in 2024/25.

Chairman Steve Parish said, “We’re delighted that Jorgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park. I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come.”

He made his senior debut for Norway in November 2020 and has since become a regular at international level, winning 24 caps and scoring four goals. IANS

