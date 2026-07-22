‘I’m so sorry, really tried my best’: Emiliano Martinez’s heartfelt post after World Cup heartbreak

Buenos Aires: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has shared an emotional message on social media following his side’s defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final, expressing his heartbreak after the Albiceleste fell short in their bid to defend the title they won in Qatar four years ago.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper took to Instagram to reflect on the disappointment of the 1-0 extra-time defeat in New York, where Ferran Torres’ winner ended Argentina’s hopes of securing back-to-back World Cup crowns. While the post primarily focused on the pain of the loss, Martinez also hinted that he will take time to evaluate his future with the national team.

“I dreamed that we won it back; I dreamed of bringing it to Argentina and making history once again. The truth is difficult to explain; it remains to reflect on many things and see how it moves forward and if it’s time to take a step aside. I’m so sorry, really tried my best to help my country and my fellow countrymen.”

Martinez was one of Argentina’s standout performers in the final, producing several crucial saves to keep Lionel Scaloni’s side in contention before Spain eventually broke the deadlock in extra time.

Although the 33-year-old did not announce any immediate decision regarding his international future, his remarks have sparked speculation over whether he could call time on an Argentina career that has included World Cup, Copa America and Finalissima triumphs.

Martinez remains under contract with Premier League club Aston Villa until 2029, although reports have linked him with a possible move away from Villa Park during the current transfer window. His immediate focus, however, remains on recovering from the disappointment of Argentina’s unsuccessful World Cup title defence. IANS

Also Read: Argentina’s World Cup Runners-Up Return to Red-Carpet Hero’s Welcome in Ezeiza