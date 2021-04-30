Important we don't lose confidence: Trevor Bayliss

NEW DELHI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Trevor Bayliss urged his team to not lose confidence after their seven-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The defeat left SRH rooted to the bottom of the table with two points from six matches.

"I mean if you look at our first five matches. The first four matches have been lost by only 10 runs. Just got down to one or two small drop catches here and there, misfield, few poor or bad overs," said Trevor Bayliss.

"Obviously, tonight we got beaten fairly well. Important that we don't lose our confidence or patience, stick together and keep working hard. There are some good players in this team. T20 is a typical game, gets on a roll one way or the other.There are no reason why we can't do like what we did in last year," he said.

SRH were particularly hurt by captain David Warner being unable to find gaps, eventually scoring 57 runs off 55 balls. "Yeah, look I think David would be the first one to admit that. We struggled to hit the gaps today and we were horrible to the field today. Obviously, with David that doesn't happen a lot but tonight it did. The other guys battled really well in a team effort. Unfortunately, 170 wasn't good enough but they bowled pretty well and obviously batted well," said Bayliss. IANS

