Inaugural Women’s Club World Cup to be held from Jan-Feb 2026: FIFA

NEW DELHI: The first edition of the Women’s Club World Cup has been proposed to start during January-February 2026 and the 16-team tournament will be held every four years, world football governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino in May 2021 revealed their plans to introduce the Women’s Club World Cup as part of a plan to “revolutionise” the female game.

FIFA, whose council met in advance of the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, did not provide any further details at this stage.

The Women’s Club World Cup would likely allow top European teams from the UEFA Women’s Champions League to face clubs from the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League, as well as sides from countries where the women’s game is less developed.

FIFA also approved a new calendar with a focus on providing more opportunities for rest and recovery for players and coaches. Agencies

